The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, has warned that 178 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) fell among highly probable flood risk Areas for 2023.

This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

The warning follows earlier predictions by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and was made at the official unveiling of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), themed ‘Flood Prediction and its Impact on Socio-Economic Livelihood’ on Friday in Abuja.

Highly probable flood risk states

Adamu said the forecasts for the 2023 AFO showed that 178 LGAs in 32 states of the Federation, and the FCT, fall within the Highly Probable Flood Risk Areas, and 224 LGAs in 35 States of the Federation, including the FCT, fall within the Moderately Probable Flood Risk Areas.

“The Highly Probable Flood Risk States are Adamawa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT,” he said.

The high impact expected in highly probable flood-risk states

Adamu said the level of floods in highly probable flood risk States is expected to be high in terms of impact on the population, agriculture, livelihood, livestock, infrastructure, and the environment, between April and November.

“Part of 66 LGAs across the country fall within the Highly Probable Risk areas in the months of April, May, and June, while part of 148 LGAs in the months of July, August, and September, while part of 100 LGAs in the months of October and November 2023.

“The details of the LGAs and their corresponding states are contained in our publication,” he said.

A moderate impact is expected in moderately probable flood-risk areas

He noted that Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Ondo, would be experiencing coastal flooding due to a rise in sea level and tidal surge, which would impact fishing, wildlife habitation, and river navigation.

“The flash and urban flood will be experienced in urban cities centres across cities of Lagos, Kaduna, Suleja, Gombe, Yola, Makurdi, Abuja, Lafia, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Benin City, Bimin- Kebbi, Sokoto, Lakoja, Maiduguri, Kano, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Abakaliki, Awka, Nsukka, Calabar, Owerri,” he said.

Call to action

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders, policymakers, and agencies to rise up with appropriate mechanisms on how to curtail impending floods.

“Flooding would be drastically reduced if better understanding of flood risks is promoted and ensuring adequate and appropriate mitigating measures are deployed,” said Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources.

Preventive Measures Urged

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr. Clement Nze, emphasized the need for farmers, policymakers, and Nigerians to use the information provided for preventive measures. He added that the objective of the AFO was to prepare the nation to avert the negative impact of floods and come up with preemptive measures to get it right before the rains start.

“We have been working round the clock to come up with actionable solutions. We have been given 90 days; this is the first time we are having this in February, believing that this year, the sub-nationals at this time will be able to do something.”

“There’s enough time now to work. We have taken some steps to ensure that we improve on that of 2022. This year, we are introducing a new dimension.

“From the month of June, every five days, we will be giving out predictions, tell you what will happen. It will be broken into pieces and segments, we expect that at the end of the day, all the agencies will come together and speak with one voice,” he added.

With the rainy season approaching, it is essential that all stakeholders take the necessary steps to prevent and mitigate the impact of floods in Nigeria.