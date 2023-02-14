It’s Valentine’s day. The one day in the year to show love, not just to the people around you but even to your country. Everyone deserves some love today and this also includes family & friends, not just partners and significant others.

Many will be exchanging gifts today, but also for many, simply reaching out to loved ones and the people in their lives via a call or text can be enough to show you are thinking of them today.

The BAT/Shettima Group are making sure people get the opportunity to stay connected with their loved ones this Love season by partnering with an online platform to distribute airtime to those who need to stay connected with loved ones today.

Thousands of beneficiaries are already terming it to be a very heartfelt gesture this valentine season and are full of thanks to the BAT/Shettima outreach group.

The initiative can be accessed while it lasts via the information portal:

bit.ly/3YNH1e0