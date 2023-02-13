The Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) has organized the maiden edition of its science fair in Ikeja, with the theme: “Lagos in 2050: Imagine the Future”.

The fair was designed to spur students in secondary schools and higher institutions in the state to conceptualise research and innovative solutions for the future.

Over 500 people attended the fair’s first edition and many more participated online. During the fair, students were challenged by LASRIC to envision their future cities and create the projects that will power them.

What the Special Advisor on Innovation and Technology said

The LASRIC Science Fair, according to Mr Olatubosun Alake, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, is a display of tech-enabled solutions created by students that will power Lagos residents’ lifestyles by 2050.

Alake said LASRIC is committed to providing opportunities for students. He also that the fair’s goals are to highlight the students’ ingenuity and to advance science and technology in public schools.

What the Commissioner said

In his address at the event, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, stated that the Fair will be spotlighting several innovation champions in the State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda to employ science and technology in all activities towards improving the quality of life of Lagosians and transforming Lagos through strategic and coordinated utilisation of available resources into a developed industrial and modern state.

“ LASRIC is an autonomous council under the Ministry of Science and Technology saddled with the task of harnessing Science, Research and Innovation in Lagos for the attainment of its 21st-Century status . We plan to connect the fibre optic cables to all our public schools and institutions of learning, health centres and all government offices and parastatals ”, he added”

Fast-tracking the Smart City project

Fahm stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is dedicated to improving the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track the smart city project to maximize the limitless opportunities of a fully digitalized economy. He noted that technological infrastructures and strategic innovation play the most critical role in the execution of the state government’s development agenda.

No shortage of talent among young people in Lagos

Engr. Ibilola Kasunmu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology and Secretary of LASRIC, stated that students displayed their brilliant innovations at the fair, adding that the LASRIC Science Fair is definite proof that there is no shortage of talent among youths in Lagos.

LASRIC’s accomplishments thus far

According to the Special Adviser, the Council has funded over 65 Innovative Start-Ups and over 70 Research and Development projects across four higher education institutions in the State since January 2020. Furthermore, over 100 jobs have been created across various companies, with some expanding to other cities such as Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Other projects coming up

Fahm also revealed that the State Government has an upcoming Knowledge, Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (KiTE) ICT Hub project, which aims to create a supportive environment for the growth of a technology cluster. The project is billed to have a significant economic impact on Nigeria and establishes Lagos as the country’s innovation hub and a top location for technology investment.