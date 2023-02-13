Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) startup, Tizeti, has commenced mass recruitment to fill up new roles across Nigeria.

The recruitment is coming ahead of the company’s expansion to 10 more states to deepen broadband penetration in the country.

According to a post on the company’s website, young Nigerian graduates are invited to apply to fill roles in different departments including field Sales Engineering, Network Operations Center, Human Resources, Administration, Sales and Marketing, Finance, and Customer Service.

It added that all applicants must have a minimum of a Second-Class Upper degree in relevant fields.

Expansion to more states: In line with the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), Tizeti, which is currently in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, and Edo States said it is now expanding its broadband service to 10 more states. The expansion is expected to provide significant opportunities for the states that have not had the adequate broadband infrastructure, and this will improve the competitiveness of the states with high-speed, and affordable broadband internet.

The states, according to Tizeti, include Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna.

Speaking on the company’s expansion, Tizeti’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi, said:

“We are excited to expand our broadband internet services to more locations in Nigeria. Reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states. We will build last-mile digital infrastructure in these states that will move internet capacity to them and help millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy.

“Internet access in these states will also complement existing or new initiatives by the state governments, for eGovernment implementation, digital access, and investment promotions, especially as many states are implementing robust digital agendas.”

Tizeti will build brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in these cities and leverage expansive fibre networks built by some of its partners, including MainOne and Facebook, to bring millions of people online, and deliver life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the internet provides. Tizeti is currently available in.

“Tizeti was built to tackle poor internet connectivity not only in Nigeria but on the continent as a whole, by developing a cost-effective solution from inception to delivery, for reliable and uncapped internet access for potentially millions of Africans. Our launch in these states will drive digital adoption, with huge implications for online learning, eCommerce, and entertainment,” Tizeti’s Chief Operating Officer, Ifeanyi Okonkwo added.

Bridging the digital divide: For many countries in Africa, there is still a huge digital divide. This boundary between connected and unconnected translates into clear consequences for employment, education, family and social life, and access to information.

According to the World Wide Web Foundation, ensuring fast internet in Africa will enable billions more to come online, and take advantage of the life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the Internet provides.

Companies like Tizeti are playing a significant role in addressing the digital infrastructure deficits in Africa with innovative technology and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people.