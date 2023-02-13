The Lagos State Government has announced the banning of trucks and articulated vehicles from using the Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges.

This is as the government has also directed its Traffic Management Agency to arrest truck drivers that passed through the routes.

The state government’s action is due to the frequent road accidents caused by these trucks and articulated vehicles with the attendant loss of lives and property across the state, especially at that axis.

The directive is contained in a letter issued by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, and addressed to the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The letter which was dated February 6, 2023, and titled, ‘Ban on use of Dorman Long and Ojuelegba bridges by articulated truck drivers’ was shared by LASTMA on its Twitter handle.

Trucks that refuse to comply to be apprehended

The letter reads, “ Sequel to the frequent road accidents along Dorman Long and Ojuelegba Bridges as a result of the activities of articulated vehicles resulting to loss of lives and property in the State and in a bid to prevent further casualties, it is imperative for the State Government to restrict the articulated vehicles from the Dorma Long and Ojuelegba Bridges their movement to the State Logistics routes (Oshodi-Apapa Expressway) and under the bridge to link Ikorodu Road then connect Agege Motor Road.

“Sadly, on Sunday, 29th, January 2023 another tragedy which involved a road accident occurred on the Ojuelegba Bridge involving a container-laden truck which fell off the bridge and crushed a commercial bus on the ground which claimed Nine (9) lives and several others injured. Specifically, the State Government has observed that the rising curve of the bridge is not designed to allow passage of long, spacious and heavy vehicles.

“In view of the foregoing, you are directed to apprehend articulated trucks that pass through Dorman Long and Ojuelegbe bridges in accordance with the pronouncement of the State Government, in a bid to reduce the spate of avoidable accidents occasioned by heavy duty and articulated trucks accessing the bridges in order to ensure safety, and security of lives and property across the state.”

For the record

Recall that on January 29, 2023, Nairametrics had reported that 9 people were confirmed to have been crushed to death after a 20 feet container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government had also said that it has taken some measures to stop truck accidents which have been occurring quite frequently in the state with the accompanying casualty figures.

The state government had also a few days ago, said that it is considering implementing logistics routes for trucks and articulated vehicles as specified in the State Transport Master plan due to the recurring truck accidents happening within the state, especially the most recent ones which resulted in the loss of lives and properties.