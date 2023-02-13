The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier advised eligible voters in the upcoming 2023 general election to visit its online portal to confirm their polling units ahead of the elections.

The commission gave the advice in a short message titled “Information for all eligible voters”, which it issued, saying that it was important as it had moved some allotted voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a stress-free voting experience on election day.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with the national leaders of political parties in Abuja on Monday, said the feedback “from our officials and accredited observers following the recent nationwide mock accreditation using the BVAS” showed that some voters could not easily identify their polling units.

Yakubu, therefore, advised voters to ascertain the exact location of their polling units using a dedicated portal on the INEC website.

Steps eligible voters can follow to confirm the location of their polling unit via the INEC portal.

Log onto the website, cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org. The link leads to the home page which features a menu icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on the icon, a dropdown list that features three options will be provided. These options include Check Voters Status, Polling Unit Locator, and Help. Click on Polling Unit Locator, you will be led to a form that requires your polling unit details. These include State, Local Government, Registration Area (ward number), and the name of your Polling Unit. Keep your Permanent Voter Card handy to input the required information. You can also check your full details by using the Check Voters Status portal, this only requires the Voters Identification Number and surname. When the details have been supplied, click on the green icon which reads, “Get Directions”. This leads to Google Map which provides the direction to your polling unit’s location.

INEC however advises voters to physically visit their polling unit before the election day, as the directions provided via the map are only “approximate”.