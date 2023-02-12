The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of the General Overseer of a Lagos-based, Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, for alleged drug trafficking.

Kenrich, who is said to be the General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly in Lagos, was arrested alongside Udezuka Udoka, a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta Ibadan.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, where he said the cleric was apprehended after a Dubai-bound consignment of methamphetamine and skunk was intercepted.

Babafemi said they attempted to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

What the NDLEA is saying

The statement partly reads, “ High Priest Nnodu was arrested on Saturday 11th February 2023 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects: Oyoyo Mary Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday 9th February at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.

“In her statement, Mary indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.

“Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Mary said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that High Priest Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.

“The theology student, Udezuka was introduced to Mary to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”

The NDLEA said its operatives also arrested Agholor Emmanuel, a freight agent after 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine was found in the lining of cartons.

It stated, “In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.’’

For the record

The NDLEA under the administration of its current Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, has rejuvenated its operations across the country and increased its tempo in its fight against drug trafficking and consumption and other related crimes with an increased number of seizures and arrests, especially the high profile ones.

In a related development, the NDLEA had on April 25, 2022, announced the arrest of Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, an alleged billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal linked to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who is also undergoing prosecution.