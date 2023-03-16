On Sunday, March 12, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) launched the online recruitment portal for eligible graduates to apply for its recruitment exercise.

According to NDLEA, the portal will be open from March 12 and will run till April 8, 2023. eligible candidates are invited to apply.

The agency warned that all applicants will be required to tender all certificates during the recruitment and any other certificate subsequently presented will not be valid for career progression.

Eligibility: To be eligible to apply for the recruitment, applicants must be graduates of secondary school, polytechnic or university.

According to the agency, applicants are required to be drug-free, of good character and without a prior criminal record.

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess a national identity number (NIN).

Applicants must be medically fit and must produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicants for the superintendent cadre must not be less than 20 years or more than 35 years.

Applicants applying for the “narcotic agent cadre” and “narcotic assistant cadre” must be between 18 – 30 years at the point of entry.

Applicants who are above 40 years applying for the role of “medical doctors” and “articulated vehicle drivers” will also be considered.

Medical and allied professionals must possess current practising licences and applicants who are lawyers must have been called to the bar.

How to apply: The agency mandated applicants to use their personal email addresses and phone numbers when submitting online applications.

To apply, Eligible persons are to visit the NDLEA webpage at www.ndlea.gov.ng, click on careers and carefully read the instructions.

Then click on “Apply Now” to register. You will be redirected to a page for the categories of which you are to select the category you wish to apply.

Applicants will then be required to fill out a form and upload the documents listed below:

Passport Photograph. Educational Certificates. Certificate of State of Origin. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age. National Identity Card. NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

A slip will be generated which applicants must print out upon completion of their application.

Only shortlisted applicants shall be invited for further examination and interview and successful candidates will be required to fill out further vetting forms.

What you should know: All successful candidates will be subjected to random illicit drug use tests throughout their service in the agency.

The agency warned that Multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion and download referee forms to be filled by two persons of reputable standing in the society as stipulated on the form when coming for screening/interview.

In a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed that as of Tuesday, 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal.

He said the portal began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

However, the agency assured candidates that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal to make the process seamless.