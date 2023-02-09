The British International Fellowships Programme provides researchers with the opportunity to work for three years at a UK institution to develop a globally connected, mobile research and innovation workforce.

The International Fellowships Programme supports outstanding early career researchers in developing an independent research career by gaining international experience.

The Goal: The International Fellowships Programme aims to attract and retain emerging talent in the UK while also creating a globally connected, mobile workforce in research and innovation. The goals are as follows:

Attract talented international early career researchers to establish and conduct their research in the UK.

Assist international early career researchers in pursuing high-quality and innovative lines of research.

Provide opportunities for international early career researchers to acquire and transfer new skills and knowledge through training and career development.

Long-term relationships can be fostered through networking opportunities and the International Fellowships alumni program.

Eligibility Requirements: The applicant must meet the following requirements-

Have a PhD or be in the final stages of their PhD provided that the PhD will be completed before the start date of the Fellowship. Confirmation of the award of the PhD will be required before any Fellowship award is confirmed.

Have not more than seven years of active full-time postdoctoral experience at the time of application (discounting career breaks but including teaching experience and/or time spent in industry).

Be working outside the UK.

Not hold UK citizenship.

Be fluent in oral and written English

Have a clearly defined and mutually-beneficial research proposal.

Applicants should ensure that they meet all the eligibility requirements, which are explained in the scheme notes .

Find out more eligibility requirements here.

Duration of Award: Applicants may apply for research expenses of up to £12,000 and relocation costs of up to £8,000. They will need to justify the level of research expenses and relocation costs requested in their application.

Applicants will also be eligible to receive follow-on alumni funding following the tenure of their Fellowship to support networking activities with UK-based or international researchers.

Subjects covered: The International Fellowships are delivered by the following UK National Academies, and each applicant is to apply to their relevant Academy for support and in line with the following remits:

British Academy – social sciences and humanities

Royal Society- natural sciences, including biological research, biomedical sciences, chemistry, engineering, mathematics, and physics.

For a full list, please see the below:

Classical Antiquity

Theology and Religious Studies

Africa, Asia, and the Middle East

Linguistics and Philology

Early Modern Languages and Literature to 1830

Modern Languages, Literature and Other Media from 1830

Archaeology

Medieval Studies

Early Modern History to 1850

Modern History from 1850

History of Art and Music

Philosophy

Law

Economics and Economic History

Anthropology and Geography

Sociology, Demography and Social Statistics

Political Studies: Political Theory, Government, and International Relations

Psychology

Culture, Media, and Performance

Education

Management and Business Studies

Duration and start of the fellowship: The British Academy International Fellowship is expected to commence between October 2023 and March 2024.

The Awards are expected to run for three years each. The cost of the visa and any associated costs for the applicant and their dependents (e.g., including Immigration Health Surcharge costs) are eligible under this programme.

Award-holders will be able to apply via an accelerated route for a Global Talent Visa. For further information, check here.

Apply here.