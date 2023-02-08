The Nigerian agrofood & plastprintpack industry will meet again for the highlight of the year. Organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade, the 8th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria takes place from 28 to 30 March 2023 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Victoria Island.

Here, global technology leaders from 11 countries showcase adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African markets in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging. The exhibitors come from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Nigeria, Taiwan, Turkey, Tunisia and Spain.

One of the traditional highlights at agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria is the German Pavilion, this year 21 German exhibitors will be present. The German Pavilion is presented by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and supported by the German Trade Fair Association AUMA and the German Engineering Federation VDMA.

Facts & figures on the Nigerian agrofood & plastprintpack market ·

With €346 million, Nigeria 2021 for the first time became the largest investor in food and packaging technology in Africa, ahead of Egypt (€341 million) and South Africa (€293 million).

Sharp increase: Nigeria’s food production has grown by 39.6% in recent years, from €26bn in 2016 to €36.3bn in 2020 and is expected to rise by 48% between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3bn to €62.6bn. (Euromonitor International) ·

With €165m in 2021 (+48% compared to 2020), Nigeria is the second largest investor in plastics technology in Africa, just behind Egypt (€202m) and well ahead of South Africa (€144m). Nigeria’s plastics technology imports increased by an average of 25% annually between 2016 and 2021. ·

At €64m in 2021, Nigeria ranks second in sub-Saharan Africa for imports of printing and paper technology, behind South Africa, but well ahead of other sub-Saharan countries. ·

With €151 million in 2021, Nigeria is one of the three largest investors in packaging technology in Africa, in line with South Africa with €152 million and behind Egypt with € 195 million.

The enormous population growth from 206 million in 2022 to 411 million in 2050 demands high sustainable investments in Nigeria’s agrofood & plastprintpack industry.

Source for technology investment figures: VDMA 2022

Top-level 3-day conference

A top-level 3-day conference will yet again run alongside the exhibition. Key topics will cover beverage production & ingredients, supply chain evaluation, finance and others. C-level speakers representing market-leading companies and institutions such as Diageo, First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Bühler Group, Psaltry International, Simply Green, JR Africa, Niji Group, Conversations Africa, Farm Republic, … will deliver educational and entertaining sessions of the highest quality, promising immediate benefits for the audience in their day-to-day business.

3-day Packaging Masterclass by the African Packaging Organisation again co-located

As with the previous events, a 3-day Packaging Masterclass will take place parallel to the exhibition. It is organised by the African Packaging Organisation (APO), a member of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO). The target is to teach how companies can leverage food processing and package for retail trade through an Executive Certificate Course in Packaging Materials and Food Packaging Technology.

Outlines Ahmed Alex Omah, President of APO: “We are delighted to partner with fairtrade to deepen participants’ knowledge in packaging materials and food packaging technology. During the three-day programme, experts will lead discussions on topics such as sustainable packaging innovations, the need for standardised production and processing methods, access to finance and much more.”

WACCSE again co-located with agrofood Nigeria as fairtrade & OTACCWA deepen their cooperation

After the great cooperation for the 2021 and 2022 events, fairtrade & OTACCWA, the Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa, agreed to also organize the 5th West African Cold Chain Summit & Exhibition WACCSE by OTACCWA alongside agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2023. WACCSE is the only cold chain event in West Africa, the most valuable in-depth and comprehensive B2B networking cold chain event serving the pharmaceutical, perishable farm produce, storage, and distribution industries.

Strong institutional support

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2023 enjoy the strong support of the following institutions:

Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria & ECOWAS; AHK Nigeria Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria; APO Africa Packaging Organisation; DLG German Agricultural Society; ELAN Equipment & Leasing Association of Nigeria; FMARD Federal Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action; German Consulate General Lagos; IOPN Institute of Packaging Nigeria; Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture; NABC National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NABG Nigeria Agribusiness Group; NAFDAC National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; NIFST Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology; OTACCWA Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa; VDMA German Engineering Federation

For more information about the event, please visit www.agrofood-nigeria.com and www.ppp-nigeria.com

About the organiser

Fairtrade – Valuable business contacts

Founded in 1991, fairtrade has long been one of the leading organisers of professional international agrofood & plastprintpack trade fairs in Africa and the Middle East.

Over the decades, more than 36,000 exhibitors and 1.5 million trade visitors have expressed their confidence in us.

With our international trade shows, we take innovative ways to connect emerging markets with solution providers from across the globe.

Facilitating valuable business contacts between our exhibitors and trade visitors – that’s what we at the fairtrade stand for.

fairtrade is managed by its founder Martin März and his son Paul, who joined the company in 2016, and builds on a highly motivated team of experienced and young professionals, many of them qualified in-house over three years in partnership with the German Cooperative State University to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration – Exhibition, Convention & Event Management or Media & Communication Management.

ISO 9001:2015 certified and a member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, fairtrade strives for high customer satisfaction with excellent service and innovative products.

