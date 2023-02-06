The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has praised the management of Mamuda Group a leading multi-industry company in Nigeria comprised of 5 main strategic business units: Mamuda Beverages Nigeria ltd (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, and Bottled Water), Mamuda Agro & Allied Products Nigeria ltd (Sacks, and Mats), Mamuda Foods Nigeria ltd (Biscuits, Wafers, Candies, and lollipops), Mamuda Industries Nigeria ltd (Leather Tannery), Mamuda Care Nigeria ltd (Soaps and Detergents), for its contribution to the economic development and Strong International Quality and Food Safety Standards in Nigeria, while visiting the state of the art manufacturing plants of the company, describing the facilities as impressive and also commended the high quality of their products.

The statement was made on Tuesday, during a visit to Mamuda Group factories by the Director – General of SON, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, who was pleased with the high quality of the group products and promised to always support the ambition of Mamuda group.

Farouk, particularly commended the Chairman and CEO of Mamuda, Hassan Hammoud for his vision which today has expanded his firms into a varied business conglomerate while maintaining the highest standards.

“On behalf of the management and staff of SON, I wish to convey our deepest appreciation to your company, and yourself, for your role in the economic development of Nigeria, and the quality of the products of Mamuda group. Like your words, ‘Glory to Nigeria’, your company has added its own share of glory to the economy, and we are all proud of your role.

“SON as a standard enforcement organization, have an extremely high level of monitoring, from recipes to the final products. Under my watch, SON is committed to working with companies and investors to ensure that products which have become household brands in the country continue to gain more share of the African market and beyond,” the DG noted.

The chairman and CEO, Mamuda Group of Companies, Hassan Hammoud, thanked the SON delegation for the visit which he noted was an indication of the significance that SON attaches to the company’s contributions to the Nigerian economy.

“First, I would like to welcome the DG of Standard Organization of Nigeria to our company, we are excited to have you here, and we are sure our facilities will meet expectations. As you are aware, Mamuda has over 11,000 employees, and over the years we have been investing heavily to drive our objective because we believe in Nigeria, and we believe in Kano.

Speaking further, the Chairman noted that “the idea of importing from overseas due to quality is a thing of the past, because I know the quality of our products can stand the demands of international regulators,” he concluded.