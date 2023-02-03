The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (RSTMH) is accepting grant applications from early career researchers and global health professionals based anywhere in the world.

The preferred researchers should not have had previous research funding of that amount or more in their name. The RSTMH grants will cover one year.

Research projects: The projects can be on any topic related to tropical medicine and global health, from across the research spectrum of lab, translation, implementation and policy, and should take up to one year.

To learn more about the grant, a webinar will be held for those who want to learn more about the Early Career Grant application process at 10:00 AM GMT, on the 15th of February 2022.

About the grant: Anyone early in their research career with any nationality based anywhere in the world can apply. The overall aim of the Programme is to encourage and inspire the next generation of global health leaders, innovators and professionals by providing the opportunity for them to carry out projects which could improve tropical medicine or global health.

Eligible candidates: Candidates should not have received a research grant of £5,000 or more in their name before. They should also be to be able to:

Carry out research under the supervision

Have the ambition to develop knowledge of research methodologies and discipline

Have demonstrated a good understanding of a field of study

Demonstrate the ability to produce data under the supervision

Use critical analysis, and evaluation and be able to synthesise new and complex ideas

Competently explain the outcome of their research and the value thereof to colleagues

How to apply: A webinar will be available for all to hear more about the Programme and application process at 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM GMT, 15 February 2023. Please register for the webinar here.

You can apply via this link. Do note that applications close on 28 April 2023 at 09:00 AM BST.