The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.15% to close at 53,238.67 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N44 billion to close at N28.997 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.18%. The stock market has advanced by 1,643.01 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as LIVINGTRUST led 29 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,238.67 points

Previous ASI: 53,157.83 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.15%

Y-T-D: 3.18%

Market Cap: N28,997 trillion

Volume: 250.1 million

Value: N5.88 billion

Deals: 4,328

NGX Top ASI gainers

LIVINGTRUST up + 10.00% to close at N1.98

VERITASKAP up + 10.00% to close at N0.22

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N193.60

JOHNHOLT up + 9.92% to close at N1.33

SCOA up + 9.78% to close at N1.01

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMS down – 10.00% to close at N0.27

NCR down –10.00% to close at N3.24

UNITYBNK down – 9.09% to close at N0.50

ROYALEX down – 8.97% to close at N0.71

JAPAULGOLD down – 8.33% to close at N0.33

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE–48,553,615

GTCO –14,158,875

ZENITHBANK–12,516,967

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N3,309,671,760

GEREGU – N607,992,660

GTCO – N353,772,966