The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.15% to close at 53,238.67 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N44 billion to close at N28.997 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.18%. The stock market has advanced by 1,643.01 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as LIVINGTRUST led 29 gainers, and 18 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 53,238.67 points
- Previous ASI: 53,157.83 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.15%
- Y-T-D: 3.18%
- Market Cap: N28,997 trillion
- Volume: 250.1 million
- Value: N5.88 billion
- Deals: 4,328
NGX Top ASI gainers
- LIVINGTRUST up + 10.00% to close at N1.98
- VERITASKAP up + 10.00% to close at N0.22
- GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N193.60
- JOHNHOLT up + 9.92% to close at N1.33
- SCOA up + 9.78% to close at N1.01
NGX Top ASI losers
- CHAMS down – 10.00% to close at N0.27
- NCR down –10.00% to close at N3.24
- UNITYBNK down – 9.09% to close at N0.50
- ROYALEX down – 8.97% to close at N0.71
- JAPAULGOLD down – 8.33% to close at N0.33
Top 3 by Volume
- UNIVINSURE–48,553,615
- GTCO –14,158,875
- ZENITHBANK–12,516,967
Top 3 by Value
- AIRTELAFRI – N3,309,671,760
- GEREGU – N607,992,660
- GTCO – N353,772,966
