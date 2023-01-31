Despite the fluctuations in value, cryptocurrency’s popularity is on the rise once again. Transaction speed, low costs, security, privacy, and diversification are just a few of the reasons why crypto is gaining popularity.

While 2022 saw some massive downfalls in the history of cryptocurrencies, it is elating to see crypto growing back to its former glory. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, lost nearly 65% of its value in 2022. However, Bitcoin’s price has changed positively since last November, recently experiencing 11 days straight in the greed zone, trading at over $23,690 on January 30th.

Similarly, XRP and Ripple have shown signs of growth throughout 2022. According to expert predictions, XRP is still on the run to be bullish and become one of the top cryptocurrencies of 2023. Positive notes like these indicate that crypto investors still have the chance to make further progress and grow.

A Promising Meme Coin on the Market: What Should Investors Expect From Big Eyes?

Cryptocurrency market developments are spurred by the emergence of meme coins. A key characteristic of meme currencies is their ability to generate delight and a sense of community. Dogecoin (DOGE), the pioneer meme coin, has been ahead of its time, inspiring several other dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

In a whopping $20 million pre-sale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new player has stunned the crypto community. A new cat-themed meme coin with a focus on ocean conservation charities, BIG stands out from regular meme coins as it focuses on its unique NFT space and community involvement.

Big Eyes Coin works to connect individuals who share similar interests. The platform also offers cute cat content, and updates on the entire crypto spectrum. In addition, BIG has a charity wallet that stores 5% of its tokens for donation to foundations committed to preserving our planet’s oceans and marine life. The project offers investors the opportunity to support a worthwhile cause while also participating in the crypto market, which is a unique and vital aspect.

What Does The Future Have in Store For Big Eyes?

Big Eyes Coin is one of the most intriguing presale meme tokens currently available. It is clear that the cat-themed meme token has demonstrated its market potential with the $20 million it has already raised, however, there are a plethora of other features of the project that will ensure its sustainability in the long run.

Unlike the regular dog-themed meme coins, BIG’s cute and courageous cat on a mission will definitely give the coin an edge among all the feline lovers out there. Big Eyes Coin has already sponsored notable charities like The Orca Network and Sea Shepherds, which shows glimpses of how the coin can create a positive impact in the near future.

The project’s continued growth and evolution will be interesting to watch, both in terms of how it compares to other meme coins and how it contributes to the overall crypto economy.

Currently, the token is in presale, which means the time is right to purchase in order to make the most profit at launch. As an added bonus, Big Eyes Coin is offering users a once-in-a-lifetime code. You’ll receive a 200% token bonus at launch if you use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. If you are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2023, this might be your cue!

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

﷟HYPERLINK “https://buy.bigeyes.space/?section=buy”