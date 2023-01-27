“Operation Pick Your PVC” is a campaign launched by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria to encourage eligible voters to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of elections.

“Know Your Polling Unit” (KYP) also launched by the Independent National Electoral Commission is to help voters locate their polling units and understand the voting process. The campaign aims to increase voters turnout and participation by ensuring that as many eligible voters as possible have their PVCs before the election day and participation by providing clear and accurate information about polling units to eligible voters.

The campaign usually involves INEC setting up PVC collection centers in various locations across the country and also working with other organizations and stakeholders to create awareness about the importance of collecting PVCs and participating in the electoral process. This also involves the commission working with other government agencies and local government to reach out to eligible voters and provide them with the necessary

information and support to collect their PVCs.

VAS Digimobility Limited is a technology and innovative company in Nigeria enabling the digital transformation of businesses by creating, designing, developing, and delivering solutions that are specific to our client’s needs in areas of enterprise platforms, digital services, mobile application development, USSD solutions and much more to promote brands and drive customer loyalty and acquisition.

Oluwarotimi Fasuyi– CEO, VAS Digimobility Limited in an interview advises all eligible citizens to visit their nearest voter’s registration center to pick up their PVCs and ensure their participation in the democratic process. With the aid of mobile technology today, knowing your PVC Location and Pick Up point, is now as easy as ABC.

To know where to pick up your PVC, send the first 6 digits of your temporary PVC Delimitation to

8014. For example, Send 123456 to 8014. To know your polling unit, send the 9 digits code of your PVC to 8014, For example, send 12-34-56-789 to 8014.

For more information on voters registration and PVC pickup, visit the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) website at www.inec.gov.ng