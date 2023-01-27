The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to the state.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, and can be seen on his official Twitter account where he debunked the report.

Hundeyin in the statement stated that the current Commissioner of Police in Lagos is still CP Abiodun Alabi as no new one has been deployed.

Lagos Police describes the report as fake news

Hundeyin in the statement said, “ The command has been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the commissioner of police in the command.

“We wish to state categorically that the commissioner of police in Lagos state is still CP Abiodun Alabi. For the avoidance of doubt, no commissioner of police has been posted to Lagos state.

‘’ Members of the public are, therefore, urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.

‘’It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the Command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.

‘’The Lagos State Police Command will keep residents and the good people of Lagos State updated whenever the need arises.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that there were media reports on Thursday, January 27, 2023, that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the appointment of CP Frank Mba as the next Commissioner of Police for Lagos State to the Police Service Commission.

It was reported that CP Idowu Owohunwa was recommended to the Police Service Commission to take over as Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

While CP Frank Mba, former Force Public Relations Officer, is the current Commissioner of Police in charge Federal Border Patrol branch at the department of operations, CP Owohunwa is currently the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.