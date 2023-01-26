Leading consumer goods manufacturer Cadbury Nigeria Plc has posted its financial report for the full-year 2022.
The report shows an improvement in the company’s financial performance for the period as profit for the year jumped to N946 million from N449 million in the previous year.
The financial report is summarised below.
Revenue
2022 FY: N55.213 billion
2021 FY: N42.372 billion
Change: +30%
Gross Profit
2022 FY: N7.765 billion
2021 FY: N6.477 billion
Change: +20%
Operating profit
2022 FY: N247 million
2021 FY: N491 million
Change: -50%
Net Finance Income
2022 FY: N1.104 million
2021 FY: N606 million
Change: +82.18%
Pre-tax profit
2022 FY: N1.351 billion
2021 FY: N1.097 million
Change: +23%
Net Profit after tax
2022 FY: N964 million
2021 FY: N449 million
Change: +110%
Earnings per share
2022 FY: N50.37
2021 FY: N23.94
Change: +110%
Bottom line: The profit growth for the period was due to an improvement in revenue despite the inflation during the period.
Revenue from domestic sales raked in the highest at N53,045 billion while revenue from export sales raked in at N2 billion, to sum up to N52.213 billion.
