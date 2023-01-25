The Government candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne is reported dead.

Ikonne, who was a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, was reported to have died at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the son of the deceased, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on Wednesday, where he said that he had multiple cardiac arrests from which he never recovered.

The deceased son’s statement

Chikezie Uche-Ikonne in his statement said, “ I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023

25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.’’

This is a developing story…