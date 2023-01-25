The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has said that the recent strike action that was embarked upon by the staff of the company which only lasted a few hours did not have any major impact on its business operation.

A corporate disclosure by the company, seen by Nairametrics, assured shareholders and the general public of the Company’s commitment to continually provide aviation services.

Amicable resolution: The company added that a meeting held between the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Department of State Security (DSS) led to a resolution for all parties involved in the dispute.

The statement by the company pointed out that the parties agreed and signed resolutions on the following:

The discontinuance of the suit filed against the NUATE and ATTSSSAN unions at the National Industrial Court.

Issuance of a counteroffer to the Union’s demands by the NAHCO Plc Management before the closing of business on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Commencement of negotiations on salary increment on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and conclusion by Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

The immediate resumption of all staff to work.

Non-victimization of staff due to participation in the strike action.

In case you missed it: recall that some staff members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association (ATTSSSAN) embarked on an industrial action, demanding an increase in salary and protesting NAHCO Plc Management’s perceived delay in acceding to their demands.

The statement by NAHCO pointed out that the action was in violation of the interim injunction granted by the National Industrial Court on 20th January 2023.