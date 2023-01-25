Michael Omolaja has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of Livingtrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

A corporate disclosure by the company said his resignation was accepted by the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held on Friday, 20th of January, 2023.

Reason for resignation: The statement further noted that Omojala’s resignation was voluntary and would enable him to pursue his personal goals. Part of the statement said:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and members of the public, particularly the shareholders of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (the Bank) of the voluntary resignation of Mr. Michael Omolaja as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank.”

About Omolaja: Until his resignation, Omolaja was an Independent Non-Executive Director who served as the Chairman of the Board Investment and Credit Committee.

His resignation became necessary to pursue other personal interests. Notably, the resignation of Mr. Omolaja was accepted by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting of Friday, 20th of January, 2023.

Recent developments: Adeniran Adewole, another former Non-Executive Director of Livingtrust Merchant Bank Plc, also resigned in Q4 2022 in pursuit of his personal goals.

Meanwhile, the bank recently appointed Prof. Charles Ukeje and Mamman-Da Umma Dambo to its board as non-executive directors.