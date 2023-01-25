The African Development Bank (AfDB) is looking for interns and selected candidates will work in various departments at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, as well as its regional and country offices.

The objective of the internship is to provide students with an opportunity to acquire professional and practical experience at the African Development Bank.

Simultaneously, it will provide the bank with a pool of potential candidates for future recruitment purposes. Although, this does not lead to immediate employment with the Bank.

Internship details

Each internship will last for at least three (3) months and no longer than six (6) months.

Only one internship per candidate may be approved.

The chosen interns will work remotely while awaiting the Bank’s gradual return to the office.

To support easy and uninterrupted remote working, interns are therefore expected to have access to a personal computer, a dependable internet connection, and a noise-free environment.

The Bank may occasionally accept on-site internships on an extraordinary basis, particularly where the tasks and obligations allocated to interns cannot be completed online. In such cases, interns are responsible for arranging their transportation to and from the Bank.

The Bank will use reasonable efforts to assist the concerned interns in obtaining their entry and residence visas.

Eligible interns will benefit from medical insurance coverage and a monthly stipend.

Fields of Study required

The fields of study from which interns will be selected must be within the job families of the bank, particularly Economics, Agriculture, Private Sector Development, Human Capital Development (Education and Health), Environment, Finance, Infrastructure Development, Human Resources Management, Information Technology, Communications, Law, Internal Audit, Budget, Governance or any other field of study that the Bank may deem relevant to its operations.

Special consideration shall be given to students who are working on projects that have a direct bearing on the mission of the Bank.

Strategic Focus areas:

The specific disciplines and specialist professional areas are aligned with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (TYS) and these are in the following areas:

Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth

Agriculture, Human & Social Development

Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization

Economics, Statistics

Governance and Knowledge Management

Finance

Legal

Human Resources and Corporate Services: IT, Language Services, General Services & Procurement, HR Management

Audit, Anti-Corruption

Evaluation

Communication & External Relations

Public Relations

Gender

Environmental and Social Assessment

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for an internship, applicants must

Not be more than 30 years old

Be currently enrolled in a master’s level degree program in a recognized public or private educational institution of higher learning.

Apply for the internship within one (1) year of having obtained such a degree.

Be nationals of the member countries of the AfDB

Provide a letter from their school confirming their enrollment or a copy of the above-mentioned degree

Be fluent in at least English or French

Know how to use Microsoft office. Knowledge of SAP is desirable.

Application Procedure:

Applicants will only be considered if they submit an online complete application and attach a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Apply here before 22nd February 2023.

About the AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB), founded in 1964, is the continent’s premier development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress. There are 81 member countries, with 54 from Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda provides financial and technical assistance for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The Internship program is part of a larger Talent Management Framework that helps the Bank to deliver on the Ten-Year Strategy and the High 5s.