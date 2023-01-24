The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Eko Rice from the just commissioned Lagos Rice Mill in Imota as the best in town.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the governor for the state government’s revolution in the agriculture sector, especially in rice production, saying that he is doing well.

This was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu, during the inauguration of the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, the largest rice mill in Sub-Saharan Africa and fourth largest in the world by President Buhari on Monday, January 23, 2023.

President Buhari, who saw the rice pyramid, was taken around the factory and warehouse, where the rice production is being carried out by Governor Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya; Special Adviser to the Governor on Rice Mill Initiative, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola and some members of the State Executive Council and traditional rulers.

Best in town

Speaking during the tour of the facility, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Eko Rice, which is proudly Nigeria, is the best in town.

He said, “Mr. President, this is the result of your rice revolution. This rice is called Eko Rice, proudly Nigeria. It is the best in town now.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing people after the inauguration of the Lagos Rice Mill by President Buhari, said Lagos is ready to support the rice revolution and food revolution in Nigeria.

Lagos Rice Mill to create 250,000 jobs

Sanwo-Olu said, “ The President is really delighted to be here to commission the largest rice mill in entire sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world, the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota.

“It is being done because of the agricultural revolution of Mr. President, who when he started his government, said Nigerians should grow what they eat and they should eat what they grow.

“We are happy that Lagos is a testament to that. With 2.8 million bags of 50kg rice per annum, Lagos is ready to support the rice revolution and the food revolution in Nigeria.

“The Lagos Rice Mill will create close to 250,000 direct and indirect jobs. We want to thank the local community of Imota, Ikorodu. We want to thank all of you that have waited patiently. Mr. President is indeed excited that you have birthed another first in Nigeria and in sub-Saharan Africa.”

For catch up

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the long-awaited 32-metric tonnes per hour Lagos Rice Mill located in Imota, Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos.

The president came to Lagos on a 2-day visit that will see him commission a host of projects in the commercial capital of the country.

The Lagos Rice Mill, Imota is a two x 16 metric tonnes per-hour mill standing on an area of 8.5 hectares of land.