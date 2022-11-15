In line with its mission to stem the brain drain in Nigeria, leading technology support service company, Tek Experts, has further reinforced its commitment to employing, nurturing and investing in tech talents in Nigeria.

This commitment was made during Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor’s visit to Tek Experts’ office in Victoria Island. The Lagos State Governor met with executives from the global tech support and services company, to discuss possible collaborations in the areas of technology and skills transfer.

At the meeting, the Lagos State Governor noted that technology and innovation are critical components of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the framework for policy and project implementation. “With Tek Experts’ outlook, there may be grounds for a solid partnership in the relevant areas of our policy agenda”, said the Governor.

As an enterprise, Tek Experts actively promotes Nigeria as a competitive location for global companies to meet their technical talent needs. The company believes this is crucial to reversing the brain-drain epidemic plaguing Nigeria.

Accordingly, Tek Experts’ Lagos office has sourced over 1,800 technical experts locally to service and support their regional and global clients. This is a major contributory effort in reversing the continuous migration of Nigerian tech talents to other countries for better opportunities, which negatively impacts the local economy.

Describing the company’s role, Olugbolohan Olusanya, Tek Expert’s Country Manager in Nigeria said “Tek Experts is dedicated to redefining the tech industry. We pride ourselves on our technical expertise to support technology companies by transforming their technical support and services function into a strategic value creation engine for growth. Through our partnership with the Nigerian government and some of the world’s largest technology brands, we have been able to source, skill, and scale local talent for the ICT industry.”

Awareness about the negative effects of brain drain on the local tech industry and the Nigerian economy is the motivation for Tek Experts’ global advocacy and concerted efforts at dispelling misconceptions held about Nigeria’s political stability, infrastructure and talents.

Specifically, the company promotes Nigeria’s tech capabilities in addressing the global talent shortage and the country’s meteoric rise as a dynamic outsourcing and offshoring location.

About Tek Experts

Tek Experts is a leading global provider of technical talent solutions and a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest, most-respected organizations. We help enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences and results, at scale. Our flexible solutions cover the full customer lifecycle, including specialized technical support services, customer success offerings, and tech talent sourcing. We offer a range of flexible engagement options from fully outsourced services, where we recruit and manage talent to agreed-upon deliverables, to acting as the employer of record, with the option of hosting talent in our dynamic and vibrant tech hubs, to sourcing talent for companies to hire directly.

We employ more than 6,000 people across the globe and our leadership team is drawn from the same executive backgrounds as our clients, ensuring our clients can rely on us.

