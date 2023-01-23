LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has released its Q4 2022 results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.026 billion.

This represents a 33% increase from the N768.210 million the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Gross earnings

2022 Q4: N2.539 billion

2021 Q4: N1.627 billion

Change: +56%

Total operating income

2022 Q4: N2.052 billion

2021 Q4: N1.395 billion

Change: +47.09%

Total operating expenses

2022 Q4: N928.218 million

2021 Q4: N681.387 million

Change: +36%

Pre-tax profit

2022 Q4: N1.026 billion

2021 Q4: N768.210 million

Change: +33%

Net Profit after tax

2022 Q4: N909.151 million

2021 Q4: N506.962 million

Change: -79%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in interest income boosted by loans and advances to customers and credit-related fees and commissions.