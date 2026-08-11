Nairametrics launches Wealth Academy to equip investors with practical strategies

Nigeria’s leading business and financial news platform, Nairametrics, is set to launch the Nairametrics Wealth Academy in September 2026, expanding its thought leadership offering with practical investment education designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs and investors make more informed financial decisions.

Nigeria’s leading business and financial news platform, Nairametrics, is set to launch the Nairametrics Wealth Academy in September 2026, expanding its thought leadership offering with practical investment education designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs and investors make more informed financial decisions.

The Wealth Academy will connect Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora with experienced investment practitioners and thought leaders, providing participants with practical frameworks for analysing investment opportunities, managing portfolios and building long-term wealth.

According to Nairametrics, the academy was established in response to the growing tendency among investors to rely on headlines, social media tips, WhatsApp groups and emotions when making investment decisions.

The programmes will instead focus on structured investment frameworks, business analysis, market cycles and evidence-based decision making, with participants exposed to current market conditions, Nigerian case studies and global investment opportunities.

What they are saying

Speaking on the launch, Nairametrics Founder and CEO, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu, said the Wealth Academy forms part of the company’s broader thought leadership strategy and its mission of creating wealth through information.

“For us at Nairametrics, the Wealth Academy is an important part of our broader Thought Leadership franchise and aligns directly with our mission of creating wealth through information,” Obi-Chukwu said.

He noted that Nairametrics currently pursues this mission through its business and financial news platform, Nairalytics research and data platform, NMX 100 corporate ranking platform, DealsBook corporate transactions platform, WISE annual investor fair, as well as its thought leadership webinars and seminars.

“The Nairametrics Wealth Academy helps us connect the loop by bringing experts, thought leaders and experienced practitioners together with people seeking practical and instructive knowledge that can help them make better financial, investment and business decisions,” he added.

According to Obi-Chukwu, the academy is built around the belief that wealth creation should be based on credible information, practical tools and experience rather than speculation and hearsay.

“Our conviction is simple: wealth creation should not be left to chance, guesswork or hearsay. People need access to credible information, practical tools and the experience of those who understand how markets, businesses and investments actually work,” he said.

Obi Chukwu said the broader objective is to move beyond simply informing Nigerians about developments in the economy and financial markets to equipping them with the knowledge required to manage capital more intelligently.

The courses to be offered

The academy will offer four courses covering key areas of investing. These include:

NGX Strategy for Picking High Return Stocks : This will teach participants a professional framework for identifying quality companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange and assessing their potential as investments.

: This will teach participants a professional framework for identifying quality companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange and assessing their potential as investments. The Strategy for Building a Winning Portfolio : This course will focus on developing a disciplined approach to constructing and managing investment portfolios based on individual financial goals and long term objectives.

: This course will focus on developing a disciplined approach to constructing and managing investment portfolios based on individual financial goals and long term objectives. Strategy for Finding Undervalued Stocks : This teaches how to identify quality companies trading below their intrinsic value using established value investing principles.

: This teaches how to identify quality companies trading below their intrinsic value using established value investing principles. Strategy for Building a Winning US Portfolio from Nigeria: This is designed to help Nigerian investors build and manage globally diversified portfolios using US listed stocks and exchange traded funds.

Nairametrics said participants will learn how to analyse investment opportunities with greater confidence, develop repeatable investment strategies, avoid common and costly investment mistakes, understand market trends and make financial decisions backed by data.

The programmes are also designed to provide actionable frameworks that participants can apply to their own investment decisions rather than focusing solely on theoretical concepts.

The academy’s programmes will be delivered through live virtual classes, with each course running for six weeks and accommodating between 100 and 150 participants.

Interested investors can apply for the courses here.