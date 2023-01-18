The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned that unrepentant drug barons and cartels will face tougher times in 2023 if they fail to back out of the illicit drug business.

This is as the agency said it has secured 3,733 convictions of drug dealers in the last 24 months.

This was made known on Wednesday in Abuja by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), at a media briefing, to update the public on efforts by the agency to rid the country of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking on the second anniversary of his leadership of the anti-narcotics body.

34 drug barons being prosecuted

Marwa said, “ Last year, I issued a New Year appeal to them and also warned that those who refused to heed the warning will find themselves in a difficult situation. Already, we have 34 barons in our net and they are facing the music in court. We have secured orders for the temporary forfeiture of their assets.

“With our prosecution being topnotch, they can look forward to a long time in prison and final forfeiture of their wealth and assets.

“Those involved in the illicit drug trade should take a cue from our actions. They can again look forward to a tough time this year.’’

According to him, the signs of what to come are clear as the agency in the first two weeks of this year took down 3 major drug cartels, one of which has built extensive networks across the world while at least six of their kingpins are in NDLEA custody.

Marwa said that the details will be released in the coming days.

NDLEA records highest convictions in 2022

Going further, the NDLEA boss said, “ In these two years, we arrested 26,458 drug traffickers, among them, 34 barons. In 24 months, we successfully prosecuted 3,733 offenders who were convicted and handed various jail terms in court.

“Of the conviction figure, 2,346 were recorded in 2022 alone, which is the highest in the history of the agency and almost doubled the highest ever recorded in the 33 years of NDLEA. This is not happenchance but a result of professionalism, determination, commitment, and hard work of our officers, men, and women.”

Describing 2022 as an epoch year, Marwa said, “ We took a giant leap in drug demand reduction with the establishment and commissioning of the NDLEA drug abuse call center which broadened access to treatment and rehabilitation. It was a year we had unprecedented support too, notably from the Governors’ Wives Forum which made commitments to broaden and deepen social efforts to ameliorate the consequences of drug abuse.

“We also had support from our international partners, chiefly the UNODC, counterparts, and governments of the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, India, and South Korea. The support came in the form of donations of equipment, training, intelligence and other logistics.”

He assured Nigerians that the agency is firmly on the task of making Nigeria safe from illicit substances, noting that although it may sound like an impossibility, however, is achievable.

He also warned citizens to be wary in their dealings with people of questionable wealth. He added that the anticipated amendment of the NDLEA Act will be this year and that will strengthen the arm of the agency in its drug law enforcement.

He said, “The Proceed of Crime Act 2022 enacted last year has given us new leverage. And I will like to remind those who benefit from the proceeds of drug crimes, this time, families, friends, and associates, that our investigations are thorough and that where we find any link between a drug baron and private citizens, we shall scrutinize their assets. The onus is now on every citizen, to be honest in their financial dealings with people whose source of wealth is suspect.”

Marwa expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders for their support in the total transformation of the agency and the successes recorded.