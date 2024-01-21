The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a significant seizure of illicit drugs in Kano, apprehending three suspects with a total of 5,653,000 pills of tramadol 250mg and exol-5.

This development was disclosed in a statement by Mr. Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy for NDLEA, on Sunday in Abuja.

The interception

The arrests in Kano involved Nura Abdullahi, 38, and Tahir Muhammad Mukhtar, 42, who were caught at the Bacharawa area with 5,404,000 pills of tramadol 250mg on January 14.

Additionally, Yusuf Umar, 50, was apprehended at Gadar Tamburawa on January 13 with 249,000 tablets of exol-5 by NDLEA operatives.

In a separate operation in Lagos, Ali Abubakar and Murtala Sani were arrested at Ojodu Berger on January 16 with 110kg of Indian hemp.

Further efforts by NDLEA officers in Lagos led to the recovery of an additional 69kg of the same substance from the hideout of a fleeing suspect in Akerele, Surulere, on the same day

What you should know

NDLEA officers carried out a successful raid operation in Aleita, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on January 20, resulting in the recovery of not less than 2,800 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. The suspected owner of the consignment, Jideofor Sochima, remains at large.

“A total of 100, 510 pills of opioids were seized from a suspect, Ike Emmanuel, 35, on Thursday Jan. 18 at Dan-Anacha village, Taraba state.

“NDLEA operatives in Abia state arrested 60-year-old Joseph Isiguzoro, as well as Emmanuel Eugene and Malachi Ndu in parts of Abia state with 34,200 pills of opioids.

“Isiguzoro was equally found with monetary exhibit totalling N2,885,045 only,” Babajide said.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of Kano, Lagos, FCT, and Abia commands for their work in the arrests and seizures over the past week.

He urged them to maintain collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in their respective areas of responsibility. The agency remains resolute in its efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse across the nation.

Source: https://nannews.com.ng/index.php/2024/01/21/ndlea-intercepts-5-6m-opioid-pills-in-kano/