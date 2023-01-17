The Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) has announced that it recorded 19 successful bids on Monday, January 16 as its auction of forfeited properties came to a close.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday morning via Twitter following Monday’s bidding exercise.

The anti-graft agency stated that there were fresh bids for all the unsold properties in lots 4,5,6,7,8 and 9 where 19 successful bidders emerged.

Crime proceeds: EFCC noted that the properties are proceeding of crime forfeited and processed by the EFCC for auction.

“The properties were forfeited to the government, being proceeds of crime established through judicial processes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“19 Bidders Emerge in Final Bids for Forfeited Properties As the curtain is drawn on the ongoing sales of forfeited properties, nineteen (19) successful fresh bids were recorded on Monday, January 16, 2023, being the final day of the sales.

“During Monday’s bidding exercise, there were fresh bids for all the unsold properties in Lot 4,5,6,7,8 and 9 where 19 successful bidders emerged.”

Payments in 14 days: Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Commission, George Ekpungu, has urged bidders to make their payments before 15 days.

“I want to thank you for making this exercise a success, I congratulate the winners, and I want to also ask them to cooperate by making payments before 15 days, else we will give it to the next highest bidders.

“As for the ones we couldn’t conclude today, we will get back to the public on our decision on them, thank you,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the winners, Henry Udeme, commended the Commission and noted that the exercise was transparent. He also urged the EFCC to extend this transparency to help other areas of Nigeria because so many people are looking up to the Commission.

The back story: In December last year, the EFCC announced that it had concluded plans to commence the sale of properties that are subject to final forfeiture orders. Nairametrics reported that 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of land and apartments across the country were part of the items billed for the auction.

Others were apartments and plots of land in Lagos State, apartments and plots of land within Abuja Metropolis, plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Gombe States, apartments and plots of land in Kaduna, Delta, and Edo States, hotel, plaza and apartments in Kwara State and apartments and plots of land in Cross River, Osun and Oyo States.