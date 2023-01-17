A total of six slots have been filled by customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, for the much-awaited all-expense paid Knowledge Weekend programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh.

Two new winners – Mr. Adeyemi Oyewale from Osun State and Mrs. Stella Ezeonwuka who hails from Imo State – were unveiled by the e-Commerce giant on Monday, bringing the number of winners so far to six.

The development, which saw the new winners express their excitement at being selected, is expected to further intensify competition among shoppers eager to claim the six remaining spots for the exclusive weekend mentorship session. Both winners were selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the Konga Jara promotion which commenced on Tuesday December 13, 2022 and will run through Tuesday January 31, 2023. An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this time round, with 12 lucky shoppers set to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh.

By virtue of their selection, Mr. Oyewale and Mrs. Ezeonwuka have automatically joined other winners – including Mrs. Molayo Jebutu, Mr. Joshua Emmanuel, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkunle and Ms. Sharifa Musa, all of whom were earlier unveiled in the previous weeks – among the lucky shoppers to enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the exclusive mentorship programme. These include funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. Furthermore, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.

Winners are currently being picked from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online – www.konga.com and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchased flight tickets on Konga Travel or carried out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 till the end of January 31, 2023. Although the selection is being done randomly, shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Six more slots are up for grabs as the Konga Jara promotion draws to its climax on January 31, 2023.

Tagged Knowledge Weekend, the free mentorship programme with the Zinox Chairman will bring a fitting climax to the Konga Jara fiesta sale which combines the Christmas season deals and New Year bonus sale, offering extra savings on items and best prices unmatched anywhere else in Nigeria for all categories of customers, including bulk buyers.

The mentorship programme, an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group, is part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century. Names of winners will be announced every Monday, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.