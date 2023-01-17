The US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced plans to work with Congress to fund an additional government investment of more than $100 million in the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

VP Harris made the announcement at the recently-held U.S-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.

The Young African Leaders Exchange, the first pan-African virtual platform will be established by USAID in collaboration with partners. This will enable the Diaspora and other important stakeholders to directly connect with nearly 28,000 YALI alumni from 49 sub-Saharan countries since the launch of YALI in 2010.

A well-intentioned move: The Exchange fosters networking, enhances the leadership of women and marginalized youth, highlights initiatives, strengthens the role of mentors and coaches, and assists young African leaders in obtaining grants or internships.

With the additional funding, YALI will be able to train and mentor more young African men and women in leadership roles, which will result in transformational change for the continent as a whole.

Additionally, with the help of these funds, YALI will be able to mobilize the private sector, the African Diaspora, and governments to advance social inclusion, gender equality, digital connectivity, and business and entrepreneurship among young African leaders as well as public administration and civic leadership.

The new funding will also enable the first pan-African YALI Alumni Expo and Trade Show, which will highlight alumni innovations and strengthen their connections with professionals from business, civil society, government, and the diaspora.

About YALI: The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is the United States’ signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders. It was launched in 2010 and has provided skills to Africans which has changed their lives and enabled them to address challenges in communities and countries across the African continent.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is YALI’s flagship program, bringing African civic, business, and community leaders for academic coursework, leadership training, and networking at U.S. colleges and universities.

Another is the YALI Regional Leadership Centers (RLCs) which are four (4) in number, that provide in-person and online training throughout the year in business and entrepreneurship, civic leadership and public management. They also offer opportunities for professional development and networking.

The YALI Network is another program that provides free tools and resources to help young African leaders develop the skills and connections they need to become a positive force for change in their communities.

More details about USAID’s Young African Leaders Initiative can be found here .