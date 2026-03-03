United Capital Group delivered strong FY 2025 performance, with revenue rising 35% to ₦58.55 billion—driven by a 176% surge in net trading income and 59% growth in fee and commission income—reinforcing the strength of its diversified business model and expanding client solutions.

Profit Before Tax grew 37% to ₦41.18 billion, Profit After Tax rose to ₦28.15 billion, and total comprehensive income reached ₦30.97 billion, highlighting sustained operational resilience and prudent risk management despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

In line with its valuecreation agenda, the Board approved a total dividend of ₦1.00 per share (₦18 billion)—a 25% increase from 2024—reflecting strong capital strength and consistent shareholder returns, as the Group remains positioned for growth across African markets in 2026 and beyond.

United Capital Group, a leading Pan-African investment bank and financial services group, has announced its audited Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting notable growth in earnings, profitability, and dividend payments. The announcement, made in Lagos, Nigeria, reflects the Group’s continued ability to deliver value despite the macroeconomic challenges that shaped the year.

The Group reported a 35% rise in revenue, moving from ₦43.43 billion in 2024 to ₦58.55 billion in 2025. This performance was underpinned by a 176% increase in net trading income and a 59% increase in fee and commission income, demonstrating the effectiveness of its diversified business model and the continued expansion of its client offerings.

United Capital also disclosed that profit before tax rose by 37% to ₦41.18 billion, while profit after tax grew by 17% to ₦28.15 billion. Total comprehensive income closed at ₦30.97 billion. These figures reinforce the Group’s ability to sustain its performance trajectory, manage risks prudently, and maintain its value creation agenda for stakeholders.

In line with its commitment to shareholder value, the Board approved a final dividend of ₦0.70 per share, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to ₦1.00 per share (₦18 billion). This represents a 25% increase compared to the ₦14.4 billion paid in 2024 and reflects the Group’s dedication to consistent and improved wealth distribution.

Commenting on the results, Uche Ike, the Board Chairman of United Capital Plc, noted that the financial results are a testament to the Group’s resilience and leadership, as well as strategic discipline. “I am immensely proud of the leadership and the entire United Capital team for the stellar performance delivered in the 2025 financial year. I applaud our people for approaching every challenge with diligence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This level of excellence continues to set United Capital apart as a leader in the investment banking and financial services industry. I extend my sincere appreciation to our clients, partners, and shareholders for their enduring trust, and to our teams across the Group whose passion and professionalism make performances like this possible.”

Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer, added that the 2025 performance underscores the Group’s operational efficiency and prudent risk management approach. “I am delighted to inform all our stakeholders that United Capital Group ended the year on an impressive note as Profit before Tax rose by 37% year-on-year despite the challenging operating environment. This remarkable business performance was driven by growth in core business operations, a resilient business model and strong execution of our strategic initiatives.

As we proceed into the 2026 financial year, I remain excited about the opportunities ahead. Our robust risk management framework, technical expertise, operational scale, focused team and strategic clarity provide us a strong platform to effectively harness the opportunities inherent in our operating environment,” he said.

These numbers further cement the Group’s reputation as a market leader, earning multiple prestigious industry awards across its business lines. With a proven track record of resilience, innovation, and strategic growth, United Capital has proven to be the ultimate shareholders’ dream, delivering on its promise of longterm value creation. With an already positive start to 2026, the Group is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in the Nigerian capital market and expand its footprint across Africa’s financial ecosystem.

The full Audited Financial Statements and additional disclosures are available online, and readers are invited to click the link below to access the complete report:

(Full Report)