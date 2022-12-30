The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it concluded plans to commence the sale of properties that are subject to final forfeiture orders.

Nairametrics understands that applications are currently ongoing for interested persons or organizations. Anyone interested in applying has until noon Monday, 9th January 2023 to submit their bids.

The properties: The EFCC listed the properties to include 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of land and apartments across the country.

There are 24 units of a luxurious block of flats in Banana Island, Lagos, 21 units of luxury terrace and block of flats at Thornburn, Yaba, Lagos, and 16 units of 4 bedrooms terrace duplex at Heritage Court Estate, Port Harcourt.

Others are apartments and plots of land in Lagos State, apartments and plots of land within Abuja Metropolis, plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Gombe States, apartments and plots of land in Kaduna, Delta, and Edo States, hotel, plaza and apartments in Kwara State and apartments and plots of land in Cross River, Osun and Oyo States.

Who can apply? The auction is open to members of the public except for individuals/corporate entities who have been/or are being prosecuted by the EFCC; Directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.

How to apply: A competitive bidding process is being adopted for the disposal of the properties. Applicants would need to follow these steps.

Download the Bid Forms, Verifying Affidavit for Individual and Company from the EFCC website ( www.efcc.gov.ng ) under the MENU: EFCC AUCTION submit alongside 10% of the bid amount in Certified Bank Drafts payable to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

If the sum exceeds N10 million, multiple Certified Bank Drafts must be provided; drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.

A successful bidder will be required to pay the 90% outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline, failing which the 10% deposit becomes non-refundable and the properties can be offered to other buyers. Payments shall be made to EFCC through the Remita platform.

Individuals occupying any of the properties listed may be given the Right of First Refusal provided they have a valid tenancy agreement; have paid rent up to date and complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form which can be downloaded from the EFCC website.

Bids for properties must be sealed and submitted in the designated box at the address: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi, Abuja.

What you should know: The bid opening will take place at the Convocation Ground, National Open University of Nigeria, opposite Economic and Financial Crimes Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja from Monday, 9th January 2023 to Friday, 13th January 2023, and all bidders or their representatives are welcome

The highest bid for each property will emerge as the winner subject to the highest bid being equal to or above the reserve price.

In the event of a tied bid at the bid opening or where none of the bids matches or exceeds the reserve price, bidders will be required to submit fresh bids at the opening. The outcome of the fresh bid submissions will be announced at the bid opening.