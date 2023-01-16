As the equity market continues to perform well, the insurance sub-sector of the financial sector has remained relatively stagnant. Unlike other sub-sectors, insurance companies have not appreciated in value and a large percentage of them are trading below their nominal prices of 50 kobo.

Performance in the sector has been poor, as evidenced by the insurance index ranking lowest among sub-sector indexes. According to an index table released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange as of December 30th, 2022, the NGX Insurance Index, which had an opening value of 198.11 index points on January 4th, 2022, closed the year lower at 174.36 index points, representing a drop of 12%.

However, some market analysts believe there is still hope for the insurance sub-sector. They believe that some companies that have remained strong in terms of capital and consistent in dividend payments offer investment opportunities for savvy investors.

These analysts recommend dividend-paying stocks in the insurance sub-sector such as NEM Insurance, Lasaco Assurance, AXA-Mansard Assurance, Coronation Insurance, and AIICO Insurance as potential investments with good fundamentals and a chance for share appreciation in the near future.

They also noted that the current low share prices make these stocks an attractive buying opportunity for investors looking to accumulate them and reap bigger dividends in the future.