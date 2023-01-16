Nigerian singers have shined at the recently held All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). The four-day event celebrated talents across the continent, including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, and Davido.

The event is the 8th edition of the All AFRIMA and was held in Dakar, Senegal.

About the event: This year’s AFRIMA event represents the eighth edition and the first to be held in a French-speaking country. In the past, Nigeria hosted most of the editions, including the last one held in Lagos city in 2021.

The event which was held at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, Senegal is aimed at connecting African musicians to global markets while embracing the continent’s cultural diversity and heritage.

Mike Dada, the executive director for the event, expressed excited This is such an exciting moment in African music and we are proud of the way these artists have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally,”

More than 9,000 entries were submitted for this year’s contest, the highest since its inception in 2014. The winners beat out more than 380 entries in 39 categories representing five regions in Africa as well as the diaspora.

The awards: Burna Boy won the ‘Best Act in Africa award and the ‘Best Album of the Year award. Wizkid also bagged the ‘Best Act in West Africa’ award.

Meanwhile, Davido got the ‘Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music’ Award.

Also, Adekunle Gold won two awards: ‘Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo, or Group in African Pop featuring Davido.

Manamba Kany, a Guinean singer won the Best Female Act in West Africa award.

Didi B, an Ivorian singer, won the Song of the Year Award.