In 2022, my neighbors and I in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, experienced a 24/7 power supply for the first time. This level of power supply is typically only available in select, upscale neighborhoods in Nigeria’s major cities like Lagos and Abuja.

We sought to improve our quality of life by securing a steady power supply for our homes. In 2021, we were approached by an independent power operator who offered to take over our internal power supply, including the grid supply from Eko Disco and any individual alternative power sources we had.

After some negotiations, we signed a contract with the company that gave them control of our entire power supply. Under the agreement, we paid for meters and purchased 2,500 kWh of power, with a tariff that was initially N95/KWh.

The tariff was determined by a blend of 60% grid supply and 40% from a generator, meaning we expected Eko Disco to provide light at least 60% of the time. The more availability from Eko Disco, the lower the tariff, and vice versa. Additionally, capital expenditure also played a role in determining the tariff, although it was less volatile. The higher the generator capacity, the higher the pass-through cost of the tariff.

To get the tariff as low as possible, we had to convince other mini-estates in the neighborhood to join the deal. This was not easy as they had to sell their existing generators, as did we. The contract also required a tariff review every quarter, based on local grid supply availability and diesel cost dynamics.

We began the new power arrangement in late 2021. Initially, some of us averaged 1,600KWh per month in consumption, which came out to around N163,000 per month, compared to the previous average of N50,000 per month. However, by the next month, we all started reducing consumption, some by investing in inverters despite the operator’s objections.

As we continued to monitor and reduce our power usage, it became a competition among us to see who could get their usage down the lowest. However, by April 2022, diesel prices had risen and power from Eko Disco had dropped to around 40%, leading to an increase in our tariff to N150 per unit. This was not the last increase in tariff as we received several more notifications for hikes throughout the year.

Despite the challenges, we could enjoy a better quality of life with a 24/7 power supply, but it came with a cost, both financially and in terms of changes to our daily habits and lifestyle.

By the next month, we all began reducing our power consumption. Some of us implemented measures such as using power-efficient appliances, turning off air conditioners during the day, and investing in inverters, despite the operator’s objections. My challenge was figuring out how to reduce my consumption below the 1,000 KWh threshold.

I purchased a 5kV inverter and moved all my equipment except for my air conditioners, water heaters, iron, and cookers. The initial cost at the time was just over N3 million and it required that I pay the supplier in installments. It seemed like an additional cost I did not need but I reckoned I could recover same from the savings from alternative power.

After two months, my power demand dropped to 1,200 KWh, which was still high. My children couldn’t understand why I was making such a fuss. “Why pay for something you can’t enjoy, Dad?” Some of my neighbors were able to reduce their consumption to below 1,000 units.

To achieve this, it seemed that one had to use less air conditioning, as they are a luxury when tariffs are high. In my house, we stopped turning on the ACs until midnight. I even moved one of the inverter ACs to the inverters. At some point, it became a competition among us to see who could reduce their power usage the most. I often lost and started suspecting foul play, despite being metered. As cynical as this now sounds in hindsight, it was a purely rational reaction to a financially draining venture. Money makes you paranoid if it’s draining

Another major factor in power usage is the number of people in your household. More children, visitors, and relatives living with you mean more power consumption. Additionally, the bigger the house, the higher the cost. Electricity usage has a way of instilling financial discipline and vigilance. It also brings accountability for all parties.

By April 2022, diesel prices had risen from N180 to N250 per liter, and power from Eko Disco had dropped to around 40%, which was much lower than the 60% that the tariff was based on. We received our first notification for a tariff increase, which was raised to N150 per unit. This was not the last increase, as we received several more notifications for hikes throughout the year.

As a result, we had to adjust our consumption and, as expected, it dropped for many of us. This meant that the generator could be on for hours, but no one would use it because we were too scared to turn on our ACs during the day. I suddenly found a new appreciation for fans and solar inverters.

Solar inverters are an interesting piece of equipment. They work well during the day, but the power that powers them drops at night. To keep them going, you use power from the grid to charge them. Your tariff could increase depending on how long you charge them. For example, if you charge a 5kV inverter for six hours, it consumes approximately 24kWh. Doing that for 30 days would consume 720kWh.

Despite, my initial assumption that solar power will save me money, it was now increasing my consumption cost especially if I continued to charge it with my grid/generator power Now, we understood why the operator warned us against using them. Once some of us figured out that this was what was contributing to heavy consumption, we reduced or stopped charging them entirely and switched to using the grid directly at night. Despite these efforts, things were still about to get worse for us.

A few weeks later, the operator informed us that they had to change the tariff again, effectively breaching the three-month clause in the contract. We realized that in deals, contracts are just there to guide everyone, and when push comes to shove, common sense has to prevail. It’s when common sense fails that everyone goes to court.

The operator cited volatile diesel prices and product scarcity as reasons for the increase, and the tariff went up to around N250/KWh. We also learned that other derivatives in Lekki with similar arrangements had observed tariff increases. The Discos also increased their tariffs, exacerbating the issue.

By now, everyone’s nerves were on edge. We decided to investigate the components of the tariffs and how they were determined. This was something we had never done before. The costs were causing us to be more financially disciplined and vigilant. It also brought accountability for all parties involved.

We examined the year-long buildup and noticed that many items were structured to make us bear the consequences of the operator’s inefficiencies.

For example, if they refused to hedge diesel prices, we would have to pay the price. We also noticed a term called the consumption ratio, where the less power we consumed, the more we paid.

To explain, assuming a 100 KVA generator is only loaded at 25% capacity because everyone is reducing consumption. The rough calculation often suggests the generator will still burn as much diesel as it were when it’s loaded at 80%.

It was a huge penalty for being power-efficient, and we did not agree with it. In response, they told us we had to bring more mini-estates to the plan. We retorted that it was not our responsibility.

In any case, while this was happening, tariffs went up to an exorbitant N350/KWh. Diesel prices were also around N800 per liter, so they told us tariffs had to go up. Power from the grid was also very poor, dropping to around 4 hours a day.

By this time, it was a breaking point. We were essentially spending all our earnings on power. You see, comfort has a price and a limit. Some of us were ready to terminate the arrangement. Others, it will seem, at other nefarious responses to the rising cost.

As the tariff became unbearable, the supplier brought our attention to suspected energy theft. They claimed one of the residents had bypassed their meter and went ahead to slam them with a N1 million penalty. The accused resident immediately denied the claims, forcing a counter-accusation.

We conducted our own investigation and determined the meter had indeed been bypassed. However, there was no proof that the resident had done it. They finally agreed on a back billing spread over several months to claw back the losses.

Most DisCos face similar losses stemming from energy theft. Losses cost DisCos around N29 billion based on a monthly average billing efficiency of 77% (they billed N295 billion). This is based on 2021 Q1 data. DisCos racked up total losses of 47.8%, out of which 23.4% is commercial. So, the higher the tariff, the higher the risk for energy theft despite mass metering. I envisage Nigeria will have to develop its own meter specifications capable of discouraging energy theft.

The current meters we have now can’t stop energy theft as they are mainly built to allow for vending and token issuances. Our operator only suspected the energy theft when they noticed a pattern of low vending compared to other neighbours. This can be onerous if you are dealing with thousands of customers.

Following the resolution of the energy theft, some of us suggested we get the operators to either reduce the number of hours or get us a smaller generator as power consumption was now well below the 100KVA we started with. But other property owners who operated Air BnBs were more cautious. They needed the power, and since they made their money from short-stay customers, their business model could cover the cost.

After much consultation, we decided we all needed 24/7 power but asked the operator to reduce the size of the generator and be more efficient with their operations.

In addition to adopting a more cost-efficient approach, some of us played smart by locking in costs months ahead. This meant buying three months’ worth of power units at current prices. While this saved money in a volatile environment, it meant paying out N600,000 at a time. Not easy at all!

Negotiations escalated, and we all demanded collective accountability. We even considered scaling down the size of the generator. Some suggested that we give up 24/7 power as it was no longer affordable based on the current model.

Amidst all this, the sector regulator, NERC, launched the partial activation that forced everyone in the sector to comply with power generation and distribution. Grid power increased sharply in August, and September, and tariffs dropped to around N200/KWh.

It was a huge relief for most of us. Imagine paying N400,000 a month for 24/7 power. There is no amount of comfort that is worth it, in my opinion. You still had to contend with rising costs of food, school fees, etc.

It has been like that since then, except for a small increase in early December. A recent hike in tariffs by DisCos might affect us again but we are yet to get a notification.

The experience of having 24/7 power supply has been both positive and negative, but it has made it clear that it is not inexpensive, particularly when using a modular approach.

However, it is likely the most efficient way to improve the power supply in the country.

While renewable energy sources like solar power are environmentally friendly, they can be costly. Grid power is still the most reliable, efficient, and clean source of energy, but the current market design does not provide enough incentives for it to be effective.

Furthermore, it is not dependable for powering industries. It would require billions of naira to improve the reliability of grid power, but this is unlikely to happen under the current market design.

Another realization is that Nigeria needs more heavy industrial users to decrease the cost of power generation. A service-based economy like ours is not well-suited for cheap power.

As the power sector continues to struggle, independent power producers are exploring more cost-effective options. With increasing scale, they can improve. All that is required is for them to form a partnership with distribution companies (DISCOs) to utilize their distribution lines and infrastructure.

I hope that my experience can assist others who are considering going off the grid or utilizing a similar service to learn from my experiences.