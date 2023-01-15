One person is suspected dead after a 45,000-litre tanker laden with diesel fell on a stationary towing van at Otto Wharf along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, at the Mile 2 axis, Lagos.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

The statement said that the incident which happened in the early hours of the day with one person also injured occurred as a result of the barriers introduced by nefarious toll collector activities.

How it happened

It also stated that the resultant accident which occurred as the tanker was trying to negotiate its way out of the barrier, was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The statement reads, ‘’The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued one and recovered another from a fallen Mile 2 oil tanker, overnight, Saturday at Otto Wharf bus stop, Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

‘’The incident, which was reported at 04:02, Sunday wee hours, has a 45,000 Litres tanker heading towards Oshodi from Apapa, where it loaded AGO also known as Diesel to full capacity before it was reported to have fallen on a stationed towing van while on motion, negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by nefarious tolls collector activities.

‘’The resultant accident, which was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the Agency from resulting in a Fire outbreak and secondary incident, however, left two males adults involved as one was rescued alive with varying degrees of injury to the hospital and the other recovered suspected dead.

‘’The evacuation of the remains of the tanker and towing van carried out with any atom of further danger completely averted to bring the operations to a logical conclusion.’’