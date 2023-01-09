As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, said if elected, his administration would prioritize job creation, education, and other sectors to tackle poverty.

He stated this during the people’s townhall series that aired on Channels Television on Sunday, January 8.

He explained that this is an important agenda because “…the future of any serious country is dependent on its education sector. I will invest heavily in that sector if you elect us”.

He also vowed to dismantle the political structure that impoverishes Nigeria.

Education is paramount: According to the former governor of Anambra State, education is paramount and crucial for development. Therefore, if he wins the presidential election on February 25, he will make education a priority.

He said that ASUU will not go on strike as there will be a dialogue. He promised his administration would work with the students.

He also stated that his administration will consult with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to ensure that universities are not shut down.

On job creation: The LP presidential candidate also reaffirmed his commitment to creating jobs and shifting the country away from consumption and toward production. He said:

“We want to go back to agriculture. That is why we want to turn Nigeria from consumption to production. We will create jobs and export, export, and export.

“Datti and I are not corrupt. Our records are clean. Datti was a senator, and I was a governor in Anambra. If you want to check my record, go to Anambra State and verify.”