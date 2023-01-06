Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that over half of the newly printed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos State, is yet to be collected for the 2023 General elections.

This was disclosed by INEC’s Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State, Mrs Adenike Oriowo, during an interview on Friday.

She revealed that only 224, 490 of 940,200 PVCs have been collected so far in Lagos State as of Wednesday, January 4th, 2022.

She added that across the commission’s offices in the 20 local government areas of the state, about 715, 710 new PVCs are yet to be collected by their owners as of Wednesday.

Old and new PVCs: Oriowo revealed that INEC has received a total of 6, 570,291 PVCs out of which 5, 655, 257 were collected, the remaining 915, 034 uncollected in the state as of Wednesday.

She said the overall PVCs (old and new) received by the state from INEC headquarters in Abuja as of the record time stands at 7, 510, 941, out of which 5,879,747 have been collected. This means that 1,630, 744 are yet to be collected.

The INEC chief also urged that it has devolved the collection of PVCs to the 245 Registration Areas/Wards in the state as planned, urging Nigerians who are eligible to visit their Registration Areas/Wards from Jan. 6 to 15 to pick up their cards from the person and not by proxy at the ward levels.

“We have moved the PVCs to the RAs (Registration Areas) today. We want the people to use the opportunity and create time to pick up their cards,” Oriowo said.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that INEC revealed that PVC Collection at the ward level begins on January 6th, citing that those who have not gotten theirs should seize the opportunity. The electoral umpire said:

“The devolution of PVC Collection to the wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolutions to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until the 22nd of January, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.”