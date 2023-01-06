Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at registration areas/wards commences on Friday, the 6th of January, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday.

INEC also announced the launch of committees for the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

PVC devolution: INEC revealed that PVC Collection at the ward level begins on January 6th, citing that those who have not gotten theirs should seize the opportunity.

“The devolution of PVC Collection to the wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolutions to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until the 22nd of January, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Replacements available: INEC also added that those who applied to replace old and lost PVCs can also collect theirs during the same period.

“All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced OVCs can collect their PVCs at the Registration Area/wards during this period and the same thing applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards.”

Situation Room: INEC revealed the committees and situation room would be where the results of presidential elections are collated and chaired by the chairman of the commission.

”As general elections approach, the commission establishes a national situation room and collation centre where the results of presidential elections are collated.

”Once again, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise,” he stated.

”First is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential election results from the states will be collated.

“This will be headed by the chairman of the commission, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

”The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee.

”This shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.”