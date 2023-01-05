The Graduate Study Programme (GSP) of the UN in Geneva aims to train young people from over 100 countries who are enrolled in postgraduate study.

Participants in this two-week summer seminar will have the chance to learn more about the UN and “International Geneva” through lectures, field trips, research, and in-person interactions with Geneva-based organizations.

This year’s edition will be held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from Monday, 3 July until Friday, 14 July 2023. It will consist of lectures given by representatives of the United Nations, other international organizations and NGOs, visiting institutions, and working on group projects.

With 61 years under its belt, this is the UN’s educational program with the longest history.

Programme details: The theme of the 61st Graduate Study Programme is: “All Rights for All People”: Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 75”

The first week of the programme will provide an overview of some of the major themes addressed by “International Geneva,” including sustainable development, humanitarian action, disarmament, peace and security, trade, climate, health, gender equality, education, refugees and migrants.

The focus will shift to human rights in the second week as part of a year-long initiative commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The eligibility criteria: The candidate must be proficient in writing and speaking English. The ability to speak French is an asset.

Candidates must be between the ages of 22 and 32.

Candidates must be enrolled in a master’s, postgraduate, or doctoral program at the time of application.

Those who are already employed full-time will not be eligible to apply. Proof of enrollment will be required.

Previous Graduate Study Program participants will not be permitted to submit applications.

Candidates will be notified of the Selection Committee’s decision via email by Friday, 21 April 2023.

Once selected, successful candidates will be asked ahead of time to provide:

A medical certificate attesting their good health and proof of medical insurance coverage in Switzerland for the duration of the GSP. These documents will be accepted in English or French only.

Participation in the Graduate Study Programme is free of charge. However, the United Nations does not make any financial contribution towards the visa, travel, board and lodging costs of participants.

Governments, universities, private foundations, companies, or charities may offer grants to selected candidates.

How to apply: Students who wish to participate in the 2023 Graduate Study Programme must submit their application online by Friday, 3 March 2023, 12 noon Geneva time.

The application shall be completed on the website, accompanied by the following documents:

A copy of the applicant’s passport; A letter of recommendation (in English or French) from a university or a governmental authority; Proof of current enrolment (at the time of application) in a master’s degree, a postgraduate degree, or a doctorate programme; Copies of previous university diplomas obtained; A curriculum vitae; A short motivation letter (300 words maximum).

Visit the website for more details on how to apply.