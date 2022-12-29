President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians of their security during the 2023 General elections stating that security agencies must remain apolitical as getting involved could compromise the democratic process.

President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening as the 2023 General elections draw closer.

Compromise of the democratic process: President Buhari revealed that a compromise of the democratic process could also damage Nigeria’s democratic institutions, he said:

“I have made it very clear to the security agencies that they have a responsibility to remain apolitical at all times. Under no circumstances should they get involved in anything that could compromise the democratic process, or bring disrepute to their institutions and to Nigeria.”

Buhari has spent the past week urging that he has done his best for Nigeria’s democratic process, adding that he has no plans to remain in the Federal capital after the elections not to stand in the way of his successor.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported recently that President Muhammadu Buhari said he has done his best to solve Nigeria’s many problems since his administration came into office in May 2015. He added the country is presently facing many challenges and said that the government is trying in many areas and would continue to solve the problems.

Far away from Abuja: He also noted that he will not remain in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after he hands over to the next administration in May 2023.

President Buhari stated he will be far away to give his successor a “free hand to operate”. Part of the statement said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday gave a firm indication that he will not be hanging around Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after May 29, 2023, in order not to meddle in the affairs of the office of his successor.

“The President was speaking to residents of FCT led by the Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, who paid him the traditional Christmas Day homage. At the last Christmas Day homage with the FCT community, comprising political, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups as well as public servants, the President reiterated that he would return to Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, at the end of his tenure.

“Decision not to make Abuja a permanent abode is to allow his successor a free hand to operate and run the affairs of government.