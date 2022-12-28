The Nigerian House of Representatives has agreed to investigate the killing of Bolanle Raheem by a policeman on Christmas day.
This was disclosed by the House of Representatives after a plenary session on Wednesday, following a motion by Rep. Ibrahim Obanikoro.
The lawmakers also vowed to ensure that the errant police officer is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Reps’ position on the killing: Nairametrics gathered that the national lawmakers observed a one-minute silence in honour of the slained, before going ahead to pass the motion. Part of the statement issued via Twitter said:
- “House of Representatives, today, passed a resolution to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.”
What you should know: The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, issued condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
- The Police revealed the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.
- The CP equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation.
- He agreed that such incidents have become too much. A similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.
- He however stated that the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement beyond this incident in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.
