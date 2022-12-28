The Nigerian House of Representatives has agreed to investigate the killing of Bolanle Raheem by a policeman on Christmas day.

This was disclosed by the House of Representatives after a plenary session on Wednesday, following a motion by Rep. Ibrahim Obanikoro.

The lawmakers also vowed to ensure that the errant police officer is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Reps’ position on the killing: Nairametrics gathered that the national lawmakers observed a one-minute silence in honour of the slained, before going ahead to pass the motion. Part of the statement issued via Twitter said:

“House of Representatives, today, passed a resolution to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.”

What you should know: The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, issued condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The Police revealed the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.

The CP equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation.

He agreed that such incidents have become too much. A similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

He however stated that the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement beyond this incident in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.