The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has issued condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

A statement signed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, revealed that the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.

Need for in-depth investigation: The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation.

He agreed that such incidents have become too much. A similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

He however stated that the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement beyond this incident in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.

Justice to prevail: The Lagos State Police Command hereby appeals to residents of Lagos State to remain calm as the Command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice prevails.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics earlier reported that a policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station shot and killed Bolanle Raheem on Christmas day.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased and her family were together in a car.

While the cause of the shooting is yet to be confirmed by Nairametrics, Nairametrics gathered that the victim was hit by bullets and died in the hospital where she was rushed to for medical attention.