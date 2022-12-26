Airplane ticket prices in Nigeria increased by 97.09% in a year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

According to the Transport Fare Watch report released recently, Nigerians travelling by air paid an average of N73,267.57 for flight tickets in November 2022. This shows that the average price of single flight tickets increased by 0.09% from N73,198.65 in October 2022.

However, when compared with the average price in November 2021 at N37,022.97, the difference is a whopping 97.09% increase in the price of airplane tickets, year-on-year.

Highest and lowest ticket fares: The report went further to reveal that the states with the highest average prices of airplane tickets on a single journey were:

Taraba – N77,100

Delta — N76,500

Bayelsa/Oyo – 76,100

States with the lowest average prices for airplane tickets on a single journey were:

Niger – N67,100

Gombe – N70,000

Nasarawa – N70,100

Air ticket by zones in Q3 2022: In the North Central region, a single-journey air ticket price was N71, 428.57 for November 2022, this represents a 0.17% decrease from N71,550 in October 2022. The figure for November 2022 also represents a 93.12% increase from N36,985.71.

North East shows an average air ticket price of N72,850 for November 2022, which shows a 0.07% decrease from N72,900 in October 2022. It also shows a 97.78% increase from N36,833.33 in November 2021.

North West shows an average air ticket price of N72,928.57 for November 2022, which reflects a 0.10% decline from N73,000 recorded in October 2022. It also shows a 98.64% increase from N36,714.29 in November 2021.

The South Eastern region showed an average airplane ticket price of N74,500 in November 2022, which reflects a 1.22% increase from N73,600 in October 2022. It also shows a 100.54% increase in price from N37,150.

In the South West, the average air ticket price was N74,300 for November 2022, which shows a 0.09% decrease from N74,366.67 in October 2022. It also shows a 99.91% increase in price from November 2021 at N37,166.67.

The South-South region showed an average air ticket price of N74,166.67 in November 2022, which represents a 0.02% increase from N74,150 in October 2022. Meanwhile, the region experienced a 98.48% price increase from November 2021 at N37,366.67.

For the record: The yuletide season of December 2022 has further increased airplane ticket prices. A Nairametrics review of flight ticket prices from Air Peace showed that as of December 30, a single flight ticket from Lagos to Benin city is scheduled to cost up to N100,000.