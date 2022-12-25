The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion plans at the Second Rainbow bus stop along the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway from December 24, 2022, to January 5, 2023.

The partial road closure and diversion of traffic on that axis was necessary in order to prevent vehicular interference and ensure the safety of motorists during the launch of beams at the Second Rainbow bus stop where the state government is constructing a link flyover.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

This will further compound the traffic nightmare being experienced on a daily basis by motorists on that dual carriage road.

Diversion points

Oladeinde in his statement advised motorists on the Apapa bound lane from Cele Bus stop heading inwards Mile 2 axis to utilize the Festac link road at Second Rainbow and make a left turn, after which they are to follow traffic signs to continue their journeys.

Also, motorists on the Oshodi bound lane towards Cele bus stop should make a right turn at the Second Rainbow bus stop to proceed to their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further stated that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed along the axis to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, noting that diversion signs will also be placed along the affected corridor to guide and minimize inconveniences for road users.

The Commissioner also wishes Lagosians a happy Christmas celebration, assuring that the current administration will deliver on its promises to the citizenry.

For the records

The Second Rainbow flyover project which is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Apapa-Oshodi Expressway is expected to connect the highways to Festac and then Ago Palace way, Okota.

The flyover section of this bridge is meant to take vehicles across the existing Apapa-Oshodi-Oworoshoki Expressway and descend at the second rainbow to connect Festac link road and consequently Ago Palace Way/Okota.