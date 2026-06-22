The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to retire 1,516 officers across the country over the next two years following the release of statutory retirement lists covering 825 officers in 2026 and 691 officers in 2027.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to retire 1,516 officers across the country over the next two years following the release of statutory retirement lists covering 825 officers in 2026 and 691 officers in 2027.

The planned retirements were disclosed in two restricted circulars issued by the Service’s Human Resource and Development Department and signed by the Comptroller, Establishment, A.A. Bazuaye, on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller-General, Human Resources and Development.

The development comes barely two days after President Bola Tinubu approved a fresh six-month tenure extension for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who was tasked, among other things, with ensuring the retirement of officers who have either attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or completed 35 years in service.

What they are saying

According to the circulars, the Service has finalised a list of 825 officers scheduled for retirement in 2026, while a draft list containing 691 officers due for statutory retirement in 2027 has also been released.

The NCS said all affected officers are expected to leave active service in line with public service regulations and proceed on mandatory pre-retirement leave three months before their retirement dates.

The circulars stated: “I am directed to forward the attached list on the above subject matter as retirement notice to all affected personnel. In accordance with the Public Service Rule (PSR) No. 100238 and Federal Government circular No.63216/S.I/X/T; CR 1,/2001/5 of 20/03/2001, all affected officers due for retirement are to disengage from the active service and proceed on pre-retirement leave, three months prior to their effective date of retirement.”

The Service also said officers who identify errors or omissions in the 2027 retirement list have been given an opportunity to seek corrections before the exercise is finalised.

The circular noted that “any observed error, omission or legitimate complaints arising from the attached list should be forwarded to the office of the Deputy Comptroller-General (HRD) on or before 31 July 2026.”

More insights

A breakdown of the 2026 retirement list shows that the Deputy Superintendent of Customs cadre accounts for the highest number of exits with 285 officers, followed by the Superintendent of Customs cadre with 226 officers.

Other officers scheduled to retire in 2026 include 64 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I, 61 Chief Superintendents of Customs, 53 Chief Customs Officers, 51 Deputy Customs Officers, 46 Assistant Customs Officers, 13 Assistant Comptrollers-General and five Deputy Comptrollers-General, among others.

For 2027, the Superintendent of Customs cadre will account for the largest share of retirements with 200 officers, while 193 Deputy Superintendents of Customs are also expected to leave the Service. Other affected cadres include Deputy Customs Officers, Chief Superintendents of Customs, Assistant Customs Officers, Chief Customs Officers and Assistant Comptrollers-General.

The circulars directed Zonal Coordinators, Area Controllers and Unit Heads to ensure that all affected personnel are notified and that retirement procedures are implemented in accordance with existing public service rules.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Abejide Leke Joseph, described the retirements as a routine statutory exercise, noting that they were not connected to reports surrounding the appointment of a new Comptroller-General of Customs.

What you should know

President Tinubu recently approved an additional six-month extension of Adeniyi’s tenure as Comptroller-General of Customs, extending his stay in office until February 2027.

The latest extension followed an earlier one-year tenure extension granted by the President after Adeniyi’s original tenure was due to expire on August 31, 2025.

According to the Presidency, the extension is intended to allow the Customs boss complete key reforms, particularly the implementation of the National Single Window project, while ensuring a smooth leadership transition within the Service.

As part of the transition process, Adeniyi is expected to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service Board to address outstanding personnel matters, oversee the promotion of qualified officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs, and facilitate the retirement of officers who have either attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or completed 35 years in service.