The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from January 24 to February 14, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Important dates: The board also said the conduct of its optional mock UTME is to take place on March 16, 2023.

He added that the board however does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

He also stated that April 29, 2023, has been fixed for the conduct of the 2023 UTME; after considering its other commitments, and is expected to end on May 12, 2023.

News continues after this ad

Service charge: Benjamin noted that a service charge of N1,000 is required for a mock examination while registering.

He said, “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration.

“This is to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.”

He, however, added that this would be subject to the candidate’s interest.

He said, “With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.”

Profile creation: He encouraged prospective students to start creating profiles as soon as possible.

News continues after this ad

He said, “The board advises all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.”