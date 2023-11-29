The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the dates for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body revealed that the main UTME will be held from April 19, 2024, to April 29, 2024.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, where he stated that the board will commence the sales of forms for examination on January 15, and end on February 26, 2024.

Benjamin said that the decision by JAMB is based on recommendations emanating from a 2-day Information Technology and Management retreat held between November 26 and November 28, 2023.

What JAMB is saying

The statement from JAMB reads,

“Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024. Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information.”

What you should know

The last UTME by JAMB commenced on April 25, 2023, against the earlier announced date of April 29, 2023.

The adjustment in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.