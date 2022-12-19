The perpetual decline in the value of our legal tender in the foreign exchange market has made it challenging

for home-based Nigerian property investors to put their money into real estate. On the flip side, the situation

has benefited their counterparts in the diaspora as the weakening naira makes it cheaper for them to invest

locally. Nigerians in the diaspora have been able to pour in more liquidity than they could in previous years

because their bargaining power has continued to rise astronomically.

The advantage holds for two categories of investors: those who want to buy assets at a lower price and those

who want to pay less for a property that was initially pricey. With this edge, they have constantly enforced

their presence in the Nigerian real estate market.

However, this diaspora cash inflow into the real estate sector has been rather inconsistent in recent years.

“Have investors found another way to make their monies work for them? What is responsible for the

declining foreign investments? Are Nigerians in the Diaspora still funding Local Real Estate” are some of the

questions raised by Ugo Obi of Tilden Development Limited?

Obi further stated that “For centuries, real estate has held its place as a proven “safe haven” investment

because it offers steady growth and long-term value. A house that costs N100,000,000 today will probably

cost around N100,000,000 or more ten (10) years from now—even if the economy goes through some rough

patches – making it less likely to lose money when investing in real estate.”

The diaspora has a long history of contributing to the property market in Nigeria, with a considerable

percentage of investments done by Nigerians living abroad. To answer the question about foreign investment

into the sector – it’s a yes, but not quite as high – despite the edge offered by the dwindling naira.

So, what has changed for Nigerian investors in the diaspora?

He said, “One could make arguments for economic instability, inflation, legalities, outrageous fees, or

unattractive ROI, especially for those investing in a rental property that could incur high maintenance costs in

the long run or become unaffordable for potential tenants.”

“An unspoken reason for the reluctance of diaspora Nigerians to invest in the sector is the alarming lack of

trust displayed by realtors, evaluators, developers, and other key players. Several fraud stories have made

waves over the years denting the reputation of honest folks in the industry.” Obi laments.

Apart from the internal issue plaguing the Nigerian real estate space, there seems to be a monumental shift in

the investing habits of Nigerians in the diaspora towards the foreign exchange market and property

mortgaging in the western world. Having a property back home is now hinged on family ties and the hope to

return to Nigeria someday rather than finding it investment worthy.

Regaining The Interest of Diaspora Investors: Way Forward

Obi replies saying, “the major factor here is the attractiveness of investments in the sector. However, this

the singular factor is influenced by several other elements, such as economic instability, low ROI, lack of

professionalism by players, legal complexities, fear of the unknown, and more.”

“To regain the trust of diaspora investors, especially on the part of the real estate developer, there is the need

to deal more transparently. Decomplicate legal complexities, exhibit a high level of professionalism, showcase

verifiable portfolios of existing projects, set realistic deadlines simplify processes and payment plans – these

are our core values at Tilden Development Limited.” Obi points out.

He establishes this fact “With Tilden Development Limited, you’ll get the chance to build or buy into a

property in the commercial, residential or hospitality sector that’s been carefully vetted by us. You’ll be able

to make your investment decisions without worries—because we know the market better than anyone else

out there!”

