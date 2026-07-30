stop searching, start chatting: Glovo pioneers AI quick-commerce

Glovo, a leading multi-category tech company, today announced its integration into the generative AI ecosystem with the launch of its “Shopping Assistant” for ChatGPT and Claude. Users can now discover retail products, compare prices, and seamlessly order any item using natural conversational language with the AI systems. The Glovo experience inside such platforms introduces a […]

Glovo, a leading multi-category tech company, today announced its integration into the generative AI ecosystem with the launch of its “Shopping Assistant” for ChatGPT and Claude. Users can now discover retail products, compare prices, and seamlessly order any item using natural conversational language with the AI systems.

The Glovo experience inside such platforms introduces a conversational commerce model that shifts from a search-based web to an intent-based web. Rather than navigating traditional app menus and filters, users can express needs, such as asking for a “last-minute gift for a coffee lover under ₦50,000“, and the assistant handles semantic search, location validation, and product curation.

A Seamless, Concierge-Like Experience

Once both platforms have been connected through either ChatGPT or Claude apps, the user will be able to have a multi-turn dialogue where the assistant remembers context and constraints, such as budget caps. Users receive a visual carousel of up to five highly customised product options available at local stores. Each product displays its image, name, store details and ratings, and price. While the search and discovery experience takes place directly on the Generative AI platforms, selecting a product via the “view on Glovo” button takes the user to the Glovo mobile or web app, where the payment and final purchase are exclusively completed.

Strategic Focus on Retail and Growth

Glovo is prioritising the retail and grocery sectors for this initial launch, capturing the established habit of using AI for product research. Generative AI has driven a significant jump in retail traffic globally, so this first-mover advantage aims to meet customers where they are meeting Gen AI daily, and ensure it captures high-intent organic traffic as search behaviours evolve.

“We’re always looking for ways to meet our customers where they already are. Being available on Claude and ChatGPT means people can discover what Glovo has to offer as part of a natural conversation, with no friction. Glovo has always been about being the everyday app that provides choice and convenience, and this is another step in that direction”, said Shiro Theuri, Chief Technology Officer at Glovo.

How to look for products in the Glovo app through ChatGPT or Claude

The user must sync ChatGPT or Claude with the Glovo app with the plug-in.

Once synced, the user must type in @glovo followed by their request.

The AI platform displays a carousel with 5 available options for the user.

If the user wants to purchase any of the products or continue searching within the Glovo app, they must click “View on Glovo”, which will redirect the user to the Glovo app or website.

After the order is confirmed, the store will prepare the item(s) and the courier will head up to the pick-up location. The user will receive the order in minutes.

About Glovo

Glovo is a leading technological platform connecting customers, businesses, and riders, offering multicategory on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. As a frontrunner in Quick Commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, Glovo’s vision is to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 22 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

For more information about Glovo, please visit: https://about.glovoapp.com/